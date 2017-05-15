Janelle Monae Receives an Honorary Degree at Dillard University

Star of Hidden Figures Janelle Monae received an Honorary degree from Dillard University on Saturday. The star who seen success in movies and music shared her three secrets to life with the graduates. The star who has seen success in both movies and music shared her three secrets to life with the graduates: “No. 1, the importance of […]

The post Janelle Monae Receives an Honorary Degree at Dillard University appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

