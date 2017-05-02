7 things to know now: Student stabs four; Jimmy Kimmel’s baby; Janet Jackson on divorce; $1 subs today – Atlanta Journal Constitution
|
Atlanta Journal Constitution
|
7 things to know now: Student stabs four; Jimmy Kimmel's baby; Janet Jackson on divorce; $1 subs today
Atlanta Journal Constitution
FILE – In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Amid reports of a split, Janet Jackson's husband Wissam Al Mana wrote a heartfelt letter to the superstar on …
Janet Jackson says split with husband 'in God's hands'
Janet Jackson resumes tour after baby and separation from Qatari husband
Janet Jackson to resume tour after having son
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!