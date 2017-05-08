Pages Navigation Menu

Jang stole N2b intervention fund from Plateau – Lalong

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has accused his predecessor, Jonah David Jang, now a serving senator, of diverting N2 billion Federal Government’s intervention fund. Lalong claimed that the said fund was meant for the empowerment and stimulation of economic growth in the state. The governor, who made this revelation while speaking with newsmen in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

