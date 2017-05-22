Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japan protests against UN expert’s queries on bill to fight terrorism

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Japan on Monday protested against a letter to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from a UN independent expert’s queries on bill to fight terrorism. The UN raised concerns that planned legislation targeting conspiracies to commit terrorism and other crimes could allow police to trample civil liberties. The protest by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga drew a…

The post Japan protests against UN expert’s queries on bill to fight terrorism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.