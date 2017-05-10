Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are well aware of how cryptocurrency is taking off in Japan. The trading volume across exchanges is increasing at an accelerated pace. It now appears the Coincheck exchange will introduce interest-paying accounts soon. This marks an important step for Bitcoin adoption in the country, that much is certain. Interest-Paying Bitcoin Accounts in Japan … Continue reading Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts

The post Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.