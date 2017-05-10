Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are well aware of how cryptocurrency is taking off in Japan. The trading volume across exchanges is increasing at an accelerated pace. It now appears the Coincheck exchange will introduce interest-paying accounts soon. This marks an important step for Bitcoin adoption in the country, that much is certain. Interest-Paying Bitcoin Accounts in Japan … Continue reading Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts

The post Japanese Coincheck Exchange Will Introduce Interest-paying Bitcoin Accounts appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

