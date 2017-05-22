Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japan April exports rise again, trade surplus with US narrows – Reuters

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters

Japan April exports rise again, trade surplus with US narrows
Reuters
A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai. By Minami Funakoshi | TOKYO. TOKYO Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel …
Japanese Exports Rise for Fifth Consecutive Month in AprilBloomberg
Japan April exports, imports creep higherFinancial Times
Japan's April exports up 7.5%, 5th straight riseMarketWatch
ForexLive –Nikkei Asian Review –Economic Calendar –THE BUSINESS TIMES
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.