Japanese princess to give up her royal status as she is set to marry a beach tourism worker

A Japanese princess will give up her royal status when she marries a beach tourism worker she met in a restaurant.

Princess Mako, the granddaughter of Japan’s emperor, is getting married to ocean lover Kei Komuro who can ski, play the violin and cook, it has been claimed.

The man who won the princess’ heart, was a fellow student at International Christian University in Tokyo, where Princess Mako, 25, also graduated.



Once they say ‘I do’, she will lose her status – despite being Emperor Akihito’s granddaughter – as Japanese tradition dictates and become a commoner.

They met at a restaurant in Tokyo’s Shibuya about five years ago at a party to talk about studying abroad, and have been seeing more of each other in recent months.

Komuro has worked as ‘Prince of the Sea’ to promote tourism to the beaches of Shonan in Kanagawa prefecture, a report on public broadcaster NHK said.

Mako’s father and her younger brother are in line to succeed Emperor Akihito, but after her uncle Crown Prince Naruhito, who is first in line.

Once she marries, Mako will no longer be a princess and will become a commoner.

But the process building up to the wedding is likely to take some time and be full of ritual, as Japanese nuptials, especially royal ones, tend to be.

First there will be an announcement, the equivalent of an engagement, and then a date for the wedding will be picked when the couple will make a formal report to the emperor and empress.

NHK said Mako has already introduced Komuro to her parents, and they approve.

Source: DailyMail

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

