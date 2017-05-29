Japan’s BITPoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to Retail Outlets – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Japan's BITPoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to Retail Outlets
Bloomberg
BITPoint Japan Co., the company behind Peach Aviation Ltd.'s move to let travelers use bitcoin to pay for tickets, is planning to give hundreds of thousands of Japanese retail outlets the ability to accept the digital currency. “We're holding …
BITPoint Joins Race To Take Bitcoin To Japanese Retail
BITPoint Plots Bitcoin Payments in 100000s of Japanese Stores
Japan's Bitpoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to 100000+ Stores
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!