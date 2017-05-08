Jardim: Monaco Must Attack Bravely

Leonardo Jardim says his men must attack without fearing Juventus going on the counterattack when they play in the second leg.

Higuain scored a brace at the Stade Louis II, to give Juventus control of the fixture, but Jardim is not deterred despite Buffon’s six clean sheets in the UCL.

Monaco are on track to win the Ligue 1, but the manager wants his men to attack bravely in Italy.

“We will have to attack with our minds free of bad thoughts,” Jardim told reporters. “In the first leg we had the same number of shots on goal as Juve, but they were more clinical.

“Obviously they are more mature than we are but we lost because we didn’t make the most of our chances. Tomorrow we want to keep our dream alive: our objective is to reach the final.

“I’m very proud of my players and what they have done so far, regardless of Tuesday’s result.”

