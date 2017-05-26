Russian ambassador told Moscow that Kushner wanted secret communications channel with Kremlin – Washington Post
Russian ambassador told Moscow that Kushner wanted secret communications channel with Kremlin
Jared Kushner and Russia's ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield …
