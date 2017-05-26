Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian ambassador told Moscow that Kushner wanted secret communications channel with Kremlin – Washington Post

Posted on May 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Russian ambassador told Moscow that Kushner wanted secret communications channel with Kremlin
Washington Post
Jared Kushner and Russia's ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield …
REPORT: Trump To Set Up 'War Room' To Repel Russia Probe AttacksHuffPost
Democrats call for Jared Kushner to lose security clearance following FBI probeTelegraph.co.uk
The Russia investigation: Everything you need to knowCNN
New York Magazine –CNBC –Miami Herald –Hollywood Reporter
all 1,457 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.