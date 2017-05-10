Jay Jay & Maradona Hangs Out Together At The 67th FIFA Congress (Photos)
Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha was pictured with Argentine legend Diego Maradona at the 67th FIFA Congress.He took to IG to share the news and wrote…..
‘Just chilling with the main man #diegomaradona’
