Jay Jay Okocha is the only 'No. 10' I ever admired – Ronaldinho

Daily Post Nigeria

Brazil and Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho has once again spoken of his admiration for Super Eagles skipper, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha. The 2005 FIFA World Player of the Year winner hailed Okocha as the “only 10 shirt I've always admired”, when the two men …



and more »