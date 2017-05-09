“Jay Jay Okocha Is The Only No.10 Player I Have Always Admired,” says Ronaldinho (Photos)

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, who met Nigerian football legend, Jay Jay Okocha, has taken to his Instagram page to gush about the Nigerian football star. According to Ronaldinho in the post he made, Jay Jay Okocha is the only No.10 player he has always admired. Here’s his post; Facebo

The post “Jay Jay Okocha Is The Only No.10 Player I Have Always Admired,” says Ronaldinho (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

