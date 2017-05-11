Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jay Jay Okocha speaks on Iwobi’s form, Wenger’s future at Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Jay Jay Okocha speaks on Iwobi's form, Wenger's future at Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Super Eagles captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, has insisted that Alex Iwobi will fight on at Arsenal, even if Arsene Wenger leaves the Emirates at the end of this season. Iwobi, who is Okocha's nephew, made his first team debut in October 2015
Transfer News: Man Utd target revelation, Arsenal midfielder hint, Chelsea exit bombshellExpress.co.uk

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.