JCI tackles malaria in Ipodo

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Junior Chamber International, Ikeja chapter has sensitised Ipodo community on the need to keep the environment clean to reduce malaria.

The exercise to mark 2017 World Malaria Day tagged “ End malaria for good, “ was in conjunction with JCI Ikeja Chapter Annual Clean Up Project. CUP.

Residents took to the streets with brooms, shovels, rakes to clean up the environment.

The CUP, according to JCU President, Mr Femi Agbalagba, was necessary in Ipodo community due to the strategic position it occupied as a market and as a residential area.

“The exercise is aimed at sensitising the Communities on the need to keep a clean environment which is strong way to stay healthy and prevent Mosquitoes which leads to malaria. “Ipodo community residents need to know the importance of cleanliness as one major way to curbing malaria. We believe that by constant reorientation, Lagosians will be a clean and safe place to live. ” he added.

Project Coordinator, CUP, Ayoola Ibiyode said the LAWMA, Dude Movie Limited and Janbuz Engineering Limited contributed to the success.

The post JCI tackles malaria in Ipodo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

