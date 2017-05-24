Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JCI tackles malaria in Ipodo

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Junior Chamber International, Ikeja chapter has sensitised Ipodo community on the need to keep the environment clean to reduce malaria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The exercise to mark 2017 World Malaria Day tagged “ End malaria for good, “ was in conjunction with JCI Ikeja Chapter Annual Clean Up Project. CUP.

Residents took to the streets with brooms, shovels,  rakes to clean up the environment.

The CUP, according to JCU President, Mr Femi Agbalagba, was necessary in Ipodo community due to the strategic position it occupied as a market  and as a residential area.

“The exercise is aimed at sensitising the Communities on the need to keep a clean environment which is strong way to stay healthy and prevent Mosquitoes which leads to malaria. “Ipodo community residents need to know the importance of cleanliness as one major way to curbing malaria. We believe that by constant reorientation, Lagosians will be a clean and safe place to live. ” he added.

Project Coordinator, CUP, Ayoola  Ibiyode said  the  LAWMA, Dude Movie Limited and Janbuz Engineering Limited contributed to the success.

The post JCI tackles malaria in Ipodo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.