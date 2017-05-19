Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale – The Guardian
The Guardian
Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale
Detail from “Untitled”, a 1982 painting by deceased artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, bought by Japanese collector, Yusaku Maezawa. Photograph: SOTHERBY'S / HANDOUT/EPA. Art and design. Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale.
