BBC debate: Rivals attack Theresa May over absence – BBC News

BBC debate: Rivals attack Theresa May over absence
Theresa May's political rivals lined up to criticise her for not taking part in a seven-way general election debate. She was accused of lacking "guts" and of "running away from the debate" during the 90 minute BBC TV event. Home Secretary Amber Rudd …
