Jerome Boateng insists his ‘plan is to stay’ at Bayern – Daily Mail

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


Jerome Boateng insists his 'plan is to stay' at Bayern
Jerome Boateng has ruled out leaving Bayern Munich any time soon despite a difficult season with the Bundesliga giants. The 28-year-old made just 13 appearances in the German top flight this term, due partly to a number of injury problems. Reports in …
