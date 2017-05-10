Jesse Lingard Expects Paul Pogba To Improve Next Season

Paul Pogba needed time to adapt to the Premier League and will be more ruthless in front of goal next season, says Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

France international Pogba has scored seven goals and hit the woodwork on nine occasions since rejoining United in a world record £89m move from Juventus last summer.

“It’s obviously his first year [back] in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to,” said Lingard. “It’s the luck he’s had this season.

“We know he’s a world-class player, he’s helped the team a lot and I don’t see why he won’t go on next season and score the goals he’s missed this season.”

Much has been made of the number of chances created by Pogba which have not been finished off by his team-mates, and Lingard believes the United squad have a responsibility to turn them into goals.

“You see the power he has, the stature he possesses in midfield – no one can get near him and when he plays those through balls we’re always running for them,” Lingard added. “We need to finish more of them.”

