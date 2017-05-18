Court stops illegal church in Yeoville – News24
Court stops illegal church in Yeoville
Johannesburg – The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered a Yeoville pastor to stop unlawfully operating his church from a block of flats, the city has said. In its ruling on Wednesday, the court gave Selvan Crole Marcelle, also known as Pastor Elijah …
JHB mayor, cops raid 'hijacked' buildings in search of kidnapped teen
