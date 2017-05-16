Pages Navigation Menu

Jidena condemns organizers of One Africa Music Festival, says ‘Africa must be on time’

Posted on May 16, 2017

Nigerian- American singer, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson has apologised to his fans for not performing at the One Africa music festival, but castigated the organizers for not keeping to time. Jidenna in a video shared online expressed disappointment that he was not able to perform during the show, adding that it was not by his choice […]

