Jidenna condemns organizers of One Africa Music Festival, says ‘Africa must be on time’

Nigerian- American singer, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson has apologised to his fans for not performing at the One Africa music festival, but castigated the organizers for not keeping to time. Jidenna in a video shared online expressed disappointment that he was not able to perform during the show, adding that it was not by his choice …

The post Jidenna condemns organizers of One Africa Music Festival, says ‘Africa must be on time’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

