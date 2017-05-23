Jilted lover bathes ex-girlfriend with acid

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A 26-year-old lady, identified as Miss Deborah Eteh, was bathed with substance suspected to be acid on Tombia Road by Edepie, Bayelsa State, by her ex-boyfriend, who came in from Rivers State.

It was gathered that both of them were in a relationship in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before the victim, Deborah, pulled out of the relationship and relocated to Yenagoa.

The suspect is said to have traced his victim from Port Harcourt to Yenagoa, where he bathed the victim with substance suspected to be acid.

Following the alarm raised by the victim’s neighbours, residents of the area apprehended the suspect, who is currently being detained at a police station in the state capital.

The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where she is receiving treatment.

Contacted, spokesman of the state Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who could not confirm the incident, sent an SMS, saying “I cannot talk right now, I will get back to you.”

He had not done so at press time.

…murder in Bayelsa

In another development, it was yet another gory weekend in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, as gunmen shot dead one Jackson Olali at the popular Tombia-Amassoma Road at 10:30p.m.

A relative of the victim said Jackson Olali had returned from his home town of Nembe that evening, before he went out to charge his mobile phone where he met his untimely death, as the gunmen suspected to be assassin shot him on the head.

