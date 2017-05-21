Jilted Lover Boils Husband with Hot Water To Death for Marrying Another Wife (Graphic Photos)
A man from Kaduna was burnt by his jealousy wife for marrying another wife.
According to reports, the woman poured hot water on him one week after marrying another wife, leaving him with serious burns in the process.
The man who was rushed to the hospital immediately after the tragedy. After a few days in the hospital, the man has finally been confirmed dead.
He reportedly died on Saturday, 20
See more photos of his burns before he died:
The post Jilted Lover Boils Husband with Hot Water To Death for Marrying Another Wife (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!