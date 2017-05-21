Jilted Lover Boils Husband with Hot Water To Death for Marrying Another Wife (Graphic Photos)

A man from Kaduna was burnt by his jealousy wife for marrying another wife.

According to reports, the woman poured hot water on him one week after marrying another wife, leaving him with serious burns in the process.

The man who was rushed to the hospital immediately after the tragedy. After a few days in the hospital, the man has finally been confirmed dead.

He reportedly died on Saturday, 20

See more photos of his burns before he died: