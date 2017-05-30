Jobs: Ayade Employs 1,000 Workers in Garment Factory

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has announced the recruitment of additional 1,000 workers for the state garment factory.

The governor, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday during the inspection of some ongoing projects in the state, said the gesture was a deliberate measure to put food on people’s table.

“We, the government and people of Cross River State, are declaring an additional recruitment of 1,000 people unto the feeding table. The 1,000 people will be fully recruited, taken and absorbed by this garment factory,” Ayade intimated.

The governor had earlier announced that the outfit would also produce uniforms for most of the primary schools located in the state capital.

Ayade’s declaration followed the tattered uniforms seen on display by the pupils during the Children’s Day celebration.

