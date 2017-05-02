Joburg-Vereeniging train service disrupted by protests – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Joburg-Vereeniging train service disrupted by protests
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Metrorail on Tuesday suspended morning peak train services between Johannesburg and Vereeniging – via Midway – after service delivery protesters placed objects on the tracks and set them alight. Metrorail said protesters at Kliptown …
Metrorail apologises for cancelling service between Joburg and Vereeniging
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!