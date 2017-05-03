Pages Navigation Menu

John Mikel Obi set to return in one week

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles Captain,John Obi Mikel is set to return to training with his Chinese side in a week’s time after the Nigerian underwent surgery last week. The player will return to training with his Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, according to an official statement released by the club. “In mid-March this year, the team …

