Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Oliver Lets Rip On America’s New Health Care Bill [Video]

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Politics, Video | 0 comments

Over in Yankee Land Donald and his mates are still smiling smugly to themselves, Republicans managing to push their new health care bill through the House in a hastily thrown together vote.

Why take your time, it’s not like it’s something that is going to affect hundreds of millions of Americans for generations to come?

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

217-213 was the margin, so it really was squeaky bum time for Trump,

Sunday saw John Oliver in fine form again, and he took a swipe at the GOP Health Care Bill:

Yeah, screw your pre-existing conditions.

Side note – guess what qualifies as a pre-existing condition, allowing insurers to raise the roof on those rates? TIME with this below:

  • AIDS/HIV
  • Alcohol or drug abuse with recent treatment
  • Alzheimer’s/dementia
  • Anorexia
  • Arthritis
  • Bulimia
  • Cancer
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Congestive heart failure
  • Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Diabetes
  • Epilepsy
  • Hemophilia
  • Hepatitis
  • Kidney disease, renal failure
  • Lupus
  • Mental disorders (including Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Schizophrenia)
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Obesity
  • Organ transplant
  • Paraplegia
  • Paralysis
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Pending surgery or hospitalization
  • Pneumocystic pneumonia
  • Pregnancy or expectant parent (includes men)
  • Sleep apnea
  • Stroke
  • Transsexualism

Sorry folks, you’re on your own.

That’s not all. Experts have also noted that insurers can drastically hike premiums on conditions like C-Sections, hysterectomies, postpartum depression and “sexual deviation or disorder”.

TIME again:

A recent report from the Center [sic] for American Progress found that insurers could charge people with metastatic cancer as much as $142,650 more for their coverage, a 3,500% increase.

That’s where that cookie analogy in the video comes from, and you can bet health insurers will squeeze every last drop out of their clients.

Pregnant? Cancer? AIDS? F*ck you, it doesn’t matter to these guys – this picture from Trump’s post-Bill passing celebratory speech:

[sources:dailybeast&time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.