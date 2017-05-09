John Oliver Lets Rip On America’s New Health Care Bill [Video]

Over in Yankee Land Donald and his mates are still smiling smugly to themselves, Republicans managing to push their new health care bill through the House in a hastily thrown together vote.

Why take your time, it’s not like it’s something that is going to affect hundreds of millions of Americans for generations to come?

217-213 was the margin, so it really was squeaky bum time for Trump,

Sunday saw John Oliver in fine form again, and he took a swipe at the GOP Health Care Bill:

Yeah, screw your pre-existing conditions.

Side note – guess what qualifies as a pre-existing condition, allowing insurers to raise the roof on those rates? TIME with this below:

AIDS/HIV

Alcohol or drug abuse with recent treatment

Alzheimer’s/dementia

Anorexia

Arthritis

Bulimia

Cancer

Cerebral palsy

Congestive heart failure

Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery

Crohn’s disease

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Hemophilia

Hepatitis

Kidney disease, renal failure

Lupus

Mental disorders (including Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Schizophrenia)

Multiple sclerosis

Muscular dystrophy

Obesity

Organ transplant

Paraplegia

Paralysis

Parkinson’s disease

Pending surgery or hospitalization

Pneumocystic pneumonia

Pregnancy or expectant parent (includes men)

Sleep apnea

Stroke

Transsexualism

Sorry folks, you’re on your own.

That’s not all. Experts have also noted that insurers can drastically hike premiums on conditions like C-Sections, hysterectomies, postpartum depression and “sexual deviation or disorder”.

TIME again:

A recent report from the Center [sic] for American Progress found that insurers could charge people with metastatic cancer as much as $142,650 more for their coverage, a 3,500% increase.

That’s where that cookie analogy in the video comes from, and you can bet health insurers will squeeze every last drop out of their clients.

Pregnant? Cancer? AIDS? F*ck you, it doesn’t matter to these guys – this picture from Trump’s post-Bill passing celebratory speech:

[sources:dailybeast&time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

