Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Terry: ‘I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell’ – The Guardian

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

John Terry: 'I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell'
The Guardian
Chelsea players form a guard of honour as John Terry leaves the Stamford Bridge pitch for the final time on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images. John Terry. John Terry: 'I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell'.
John Terry: I 'couldn't care less' about critics of my Chelsea farewellTelegraph.co.uk
John Terry "could not care less" about Chelsea farewell criticismSports Mole
Chelsea news: John Terry hits back at critics of his 26th minute substitution v SunderlandDaily Star
Metro –BBC Sport –Mirror.co.uk –Yahoo Sports
all 164 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.