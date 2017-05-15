John Terry Should Start Chelsea’s Remaining Games -Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Former Chelsea striker and legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged the club to put John Terry back in the starting XI before he leaves in the summer.

John Terry confirmed last month that he will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after 22 years and more than 700 appearances.

Hasselbaink hopes that Terry will lead the side out against Watford on Monday and when Sunderland visit on the final day.

“I would love to see John Terry playing,” Hasselbaink, who played alongside the Blues skipper from 2000 to 2004, told Sky Sports News. “Especially at the Bridge in front of his own fans for the last two times.

“Obviously Conte will have to think about the FA Cup final as well, and certain players will have to tick over.

“You can’t give players two weeks off and and expect them to turn up for one of the most important games of the season, but to give John Terry respect I would like to see him feature in those two games.”

Terry is Chelsea’s most successful captain, having led them to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League title since 2004.

The post John Terry Should Start Chelsea’s Remaining Games -Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

