Johnny Depp to star as John McAfee in upcoming ‘King of the Jungle’

Johnny Depp has been tabbed to star in King of the Jungle, a new black comedy from directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The film is an adaptation of John McAfee’s Last Stand, an ebook from journalist Joshua Davis.

The post Johnny Depp to star as John McAfee in upcoming ‘King of the Jungle’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

