Joint effort needed to defeat corruption, says Radebe – Jacaranda FM
|
Daily dispatch
|
Joint effort needed to defeat corruption, says Radebe
Jacaranda FM
Defeating corruption is virtually impossible unless everyone works together “conjointly as one coherent force”, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation and chairman of the National Planning Commission Jeff Radebe said on …
Government says it's serious about fighting corruption
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!