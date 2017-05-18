Joint task force rescues two kidnap victims

Two kidnap victims have been rescued from the hands of their abductors by the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, in Bayelsa State. The Commander, ODS, Rear Admiral Apochi Sulaiman, made this known on Wednesday during a briefing at the headquarters of the command in Igbogene, Yenagoa. Sulaiman said the victims were …

