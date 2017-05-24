Jonathan, Dickson can’t be separated —Bayelsa PDP

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, has condemned what it described as an attempt by some persons to cause disaffection between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson.

Also, apex Ijaw groups, the Ijaw National Congress, INC and Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have cautioned those fanning the embers of discord between the two Ijaw leaders.

Chairman of the party, Sir Cleopas Moses in a statement in Yenagoa, frowned at the negative interpretation of Governor Dickson’s patriotic statement during the 2017 Isaac Boro remembrance day celebration held last week.

According to him, the governor was quoted out of context by mischief makers, who are bent on destroying the existing cordial and enviable relationship between Dickson and Jonathan, who remains the leader of the party.

Moses said that Dickson’s unalloyed loyalty and respect for the former president remains intact and cannot be doubted as it has over the years become stronger by virtue of his commitment and disposition.

He explained that the governor’s remark was purely aimed at calling on Bayelsans holding public offices within and outside the state to work together and attract meaningful development to the state through effective collaboration with the state government for the collective good of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

The PDP chairman called on members of the party in the state and the general public to disregard the antics of the self-seeking politicians and armchair commentators who are only out to celebrate evil.

Meantime, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, has expressed regret over its failure to bring together sons and daughters of Ijaw ethnic nationality, especially notable politicians from the various political parties during the 2017 Isaac Adaka Boro day celebration.

INC in a statement by its Chairman (Central Zone), Kennedy Odiowei described the comment by Dickson at the event as a “food for thought,” and blamed detractors for twisting the speech.

He added that the video, audio clips and the testimonies of notable Ijaw sons and daughters in attendance confirmed that Dickson did not make derogatory remarks about former President Jonathan as was being made to be believed by detractors.

The group stated that it was high time Ijaw sons and daughters came together and put aside their political differences and fight for the collective interest of the region rather than allow any black leg to cause disaffection among them.

The post Jonathan, Dickson can’t be separated —Bayelsa PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

