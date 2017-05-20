Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan, Dickson relationship cordial –Dickson’s aide

Posted on May 20, 2017

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson on Niger Delta Youth Matters, has described the relationship between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the governor as cordial. Tonjo-West told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that Dickson’s criticism of Jonathan’s six-year tenure as a waste was not true. He said that those behind the rumours were up to mischief to cause disaffection between the two political leaders.

