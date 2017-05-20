Jonathan, Dickson relationship cordial –Dickson’s aide

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson on Niger Delta Youth Matters, has described the relationship between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the governor as cordial. Tonjo-West told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that Dickson’s criticism of Jonathan’s six-year tenure as a waste was not true. He said that those behind the rumours were up to mischief to cause disaffection between the two political leaders.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

