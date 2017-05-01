Jonathan didn’t arrest Buhari over ‘inciting comments’ – PDP speaks on Lamido’s arrest

Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded release of former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The party said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not arrest President Muhammadu Buhari over his “inciting statements” shortly before the 2011 general elections, Lamido was arrested and detained by the police in Kano on Sunday […]

