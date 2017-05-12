IBB daughter’s wedding: Abdullahi pays N500,000, 10 cows on Halimat – Daily Post Nigeria
IBB daughter's wedding: Abdullahi pays N500,000, 10 cows on Halimat
Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, the businessman who married Halimat Babangida, on Friday in Minna, Niger State, paid a symbolic bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows to her father, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. The groom is the Sarkin …
