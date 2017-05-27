Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan: I wonder the false accusation el-Rufai will come up with tomorrow

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a liar whose penchant for lying has even been confirmed by his former boss and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo. The former president, who spoke through  his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze,was reacting to the Kaduna Governor’s claim that he gave N2bn each from the ecological…

