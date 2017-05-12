Jonathan Leads PDP Big Wigs To Halimat Babangida’s Wedding

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, including his wife, Patience on Friday led a large delegation of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, governors, past and serving senators to attend the wedding in Minna between Halima Babangida , daughter of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

The groom is Auwal Lawal Abdullai, Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was yet to hold at 1.50pm when NAN correspondent filed this report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Minna that among the delegation were Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, PDP factional Chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Shinkafi Mamudu, former governor of Zamafara.

Others were Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi state, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema, former Gov. of Kastina, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, former Gov. of Kebbi and Abubakar Musa, former Gov. of Kebbi.

Others in attendance were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, former SGF, Gen. Magoro, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Ben Bruce, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura,

Also prominent among the guests at the wedding ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote and Mr Mark Snoxell, Managing Director, Dornier Aircraft.

Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser, Dr Okwezili Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary, Alhaji Modibo, former FCT Minister, Oba Hamid Adekunle, Oluwo Kuta, also cam.

Others were Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, Gen Garba Duba, Sen Aliyu Wamakko ,Sen Yarima Abdullahi, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen Nuhu Aliyu, who was also a former police DIG.

