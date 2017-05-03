Jonathan’s contentious claims, alternative facts – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Jonathan's contentious claims, alternative facts
Vanguard
CHILDISHNESS and contempt for Nigerians seem to be the hallmark of leadership in Nigeria. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was quoted as saying: “It is not the President declaring his assets that will end Boko Haram and whether I am criticised from …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!