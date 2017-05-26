Jonathan’s six years plagued with corruption, underdevelopment – Ex-President’s kinsman, Kpodoh

The former Chief of Staff to ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Perekeme Kpodoh has lambasted former President, Goodluck Jonathan, saying his six years in office was a waste and plagued with “corruption and underdevelopment.” Kpodoh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, made the remark while slamming those defending Jonathan over the mounting criticism […]

