Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jordi Alba Insists He’s Happy At Barcelona

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba insists he is happy at the Camp Nou.

The Spain left back has been in and out of Luis Enrique’s first team in recent months, while the La Liga champions’ reported interest in Atletico youngster Theo Hernandez has prompted suggestions that he could be sold this summer.

When asked about the threat of Theo’s potential arrival at Barca, he told AS: “Personally, I have the feeling of seeing myself at Barca. There is talk about many things and a lot of information is coming out. Next season, when new players arrive, they will be welcome. Now, I feel good and I am trying to give the best to win this league and also the Copa del Rey.

“My intention is to be here as long as the club does not say otherwise. I am at home, I am delighted. What I must do is train at 100% and then the coach decides.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Jordi Alba Insists He’s Happy At Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.