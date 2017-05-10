Jos DISCO, consumers head to Kaduna for metre validity test

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC, Plc, and electricity consumers in Plateau State, have agreed to send over 1,000 smart metres to the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency, NEMSA, office in Kaduna for validity test.

JEDC and its customers have been at loggerheads over the viability of the said smart metres, following series of complaints and petitions trailing their installations.

This prompted NEMSA to order a stop to further installation on the grounds that they did not pass through routine test in the agency.

However, the Executive Director, Marketing and Investment of JEDC, Mr. Verr Jirbo, said: “Energy management is in the hands of the consumers. JEDC Plc is a responsible organisation and will not surcharge its customers; the company has nothing to hide that is why we have gathered all the stakeholders to carry out the test in a transparent way and at the end of the exercise JEDC Plc will be vindicated.”

A representative of the communities, Dr. Edwin Ringkwat, commended NEMSA and all the stakeholders for their efforts in resolving the issue, maintaining that customers would be happy paying the appropriate sum for the electricity they consume.

The post Jos DISCO, consumers head to Kaduna for metre validity test appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

