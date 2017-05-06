Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho might have to swallow a bitter pill to save Manchester United’s season from injury crisis – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Jose Mourinho might have to swallow a bitter pill to save Manchester United's season from injury crisis
Telegraph.co.uk
Having negotiated nine games in April, Manchester United travel to Arsenal on Sunday for their second match in four days with Jose Mourinho intent on resting several key players from the team who beat Celta Vigo on Thursday. If United reach the Europa …
You have to control what you say about players, warns Arsene WengerIrish Independent
Arsene Wenger: Managers must 'control' criticism of players, says Arsenal bossBBC Sport
Manchester United news: Daley Blind plays himself into a new contract deal with clubDaily Star
Mirror.co.uk –Pulse Nigeria –Express.co.uk –Manchester Evening News
all 1,052 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.