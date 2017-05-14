Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Josh Amor Releases “The Exhibition” for His Fourth Fashion Narrative – The Olisa Blogazine

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

Josh Amor Releases “The Exhibition” for His Fourth Fashion Narrative
The Olisa Blogazine
As the Fashion season in Nigeria draws to an end, it is visually interesting how our designers are keeping us entertained with their various fashion narratives. Today we have fast-rising menswear label, Josh Amor, releasing its fourth collection
Menswear Designer Josh Amor's Wet 2017 Collection 'The Exhibition'BellaNaija (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.