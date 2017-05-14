Josh Amor Releases “The Exhibition” for His Fourth Fashion Narrative – The Olisa Blogazine
The Olisa Blogazine
Josh Amor Releases “The Exhibition” for His Fourth Fashion Narrative
As the Fashion season in Nigeria draws to an end, it is visually interesting how our designers are keeping us entertained with their various fashion narratives. Today we have fast-rising menswear label, Josh Amor, releasing its fourth collection …
Menswear Designer Josh Amor's Wet 2017 Collection 'The Exhibition'
