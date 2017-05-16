Joshua Gives Backing To Ekundayo Ahead Of Commonwealth Title Fight

By Johnny Edward:

Current World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has thrown his weight behind Nigerian-born welterweight boxer Larry Ekundayo ahead of Ekundayo's Commonwealth title fight this year, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Joshua who could meet Wladimir Klitschko in Cardiff on October 28 in a money-spinning rematch of their heavyweight blockbuster urged Nigerians support Ekundayo.

In a video posted online, Joshua said: "We need the country to get behind him.

"Please support us all. I want Nigerians to get behind him as he aims for the Commonwealth title. Thank you Nigerians in advance for this support.

"Efforts are being made to get sponsorship behind him so he can train properly like UK fighters do and deliver sporting glory for Nigeria. Let's do this for our own!"

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that there will be a press conference next week to formally announce Ekundayo's next title fight.

The post Joshua Gives Backing To Ekundayo Ahead Of Commonwealth Title Fight appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

