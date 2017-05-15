Pages Navigation Menu

Joshua Likely To Face Klitschko In Cardiff On Oct. 28 – Leadership Newspapers

Joshua Likely To Face Klitschko In Cardiff On Oct. 28
There is the possibility of a rematch between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in October. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua stopped Klitschko at Wembley in April to …
