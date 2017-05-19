Joshua salutes Igho on his 42nd birthday
WORLD Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua joined the Bobby Moore Fund and leaders in busi- ness and charity around the world to salute the 42nd birth- day of Igho Charles Sanomi.
Igho Sanomi, Founder and Chairman of Taleveras, quietly celebrated his 42nd birthday on 17th May. This coincided with the conclusion of the “Touch A Life To- day”, GIPLC campaign funded by Sanomi, which during a 3-week period reached over 1000 identified vulnerable Nigerians in Abuja, Delta and Benue States, who received financial support to cover their medical bills; and with an exclusive interview with Forbes.
Increasingly recognised for his philanthropy, Sanomi had also donated substantially to cancer research through the Bobby Moore Fund in the UK to help fund prostate and bowel cancer research; a gesture that earned him the Martin Luther King Legacy Award for Philanthropy and International Service in 2015. Sanomi was also appointed Honorary Chair for the 25th anniversary of the Interna- tional Salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, which took place in Washington, DC in 2016.
