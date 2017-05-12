Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joshua undergoes dope test – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Joshua undergoes dope test
The Eagle Online
Anthony Joshua was brought back down to earth following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko after receiving an early-morning visit from drug testers on Thursday. The IBF and WBA “super” heavyweight champion of the world is plotting his next move
Joshua-Klitschko II: Hearn waiting for Wladimir to decide on rematchBoxing News 24
Anthony Joshua: Riding on the AJ trainGuardian (blog)

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.