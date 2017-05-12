Joshua Undergoes Early-morning Drugs Test

Anthony Joshua was brought back down to earth following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko after receiving an early-morning visit from drug testers on Thursday, Daily Mail reports.

The IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight champion of the world is plotting his next move, having secured a stunning stoppage win over ‘Dr Steelhammer’ at Wembley last month.

Victory propelled Joshua to boxing super-stardom and put the 27-year-old on course for more big fights under the lights.

But on Thursday morning the Olympic gold medallist was reminded of the less glamorous side of the sport, when he was visited by drug testers at around 7am.

Heavyweight boxing has been rocked by a number of recent failed drugs tests, with both Alexander Povetkin and Andrzej Wawrzyk testing positive in the lead up to fights with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the last couple of years.

Along with fellow Brit Tyson Fury, Wilder is one of a number of possible opponents for Joshua in the wake of his victory over Klitschko. But a rematch with the 41-year-old remains on the cards, too.

Klitschko rose from the canvas to almost stop his opponent in the sixth round of their pulsating fight. And Klitschko’s manager, Bernd Boente, said his charge ‘knows’ he will beat Joshua, should they fight again.

He said, “He’s not that disappointed anymore, he knows that he made some mistakes but he also knows that he could beat Anthony.

“He showed that. Two, three more punches in round six or even round seven and he would’ve been the winner.”

__________

